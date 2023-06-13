Biparjoy: तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' में बेघर हुए लोगों की ऐसे मदद कर रहीं रवींद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रिवाबा, आप भी करेंगे सलाम!
Biparjoy: तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' में बेघर हुए लोगों की ऐसे मदद कर रहीं रवींद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रिवाबा, आप भी करेंगे सलाम!

Biparjoy cyclone: अरब सागर से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय ने देश में अपनी दस्तक दे दी है. कई राज्यों में वह आगामी दिनों में भारी तबाही बनकर आने वाला है. इस बीच क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रिवाबा जडेजा इस तूफान में बेघर हुए लोगों के लिए मदद करने सामने आई हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Biparjoy: तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' में बेघर हुए लोगों की ऐसे मदद कर रहीं रवींद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रिवाबा, आप भी करेंगे सलाम!

Rivaba Jadeja: अरब सागर से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय ने भारत में अपनी तबाही की दस्तक दे दी है. इसको देखते हुए देश के कई राज्यों में हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है. गुजरात में मौसम पूरी तरीके से बदल चुका है. सौराष्ट्र और कच्छ के इलाकों में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा की पत्नी रिवाबा जडेजा बेघर हुए लोगों की मदद के लिए सामने आईं हैं.

