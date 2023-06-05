Rishabh Pant: भारतीय क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत किसे कर रहे हैं मिस? सरेआम नाम लिख कर दिया खुलासा
Team India: टीम इंडिया इस समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच के लिए लंदन पहुंची हुई है. इस बीच ऋषभ पंत ने एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Rishabh Pant tweet: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ओवल पहुंच चुके हैं और जमकर तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं. इस बीच भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत ने ट्वीट के जरिए एक खुलासा कर दिया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि वह इन दिनों किसे बहुत ज्यादा मिस कर रहे हैं. बता दें कि पंत का दिसंबर 2022 में हुए भयानक कार एक्सीडेंट हुआ था, जिसके बाद अब वह तेजी से रिकवर हो रहे हैं. 

