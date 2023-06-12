Team India: भारतीय बल्लेबाज सिर्फ घर में हैं शेर... दिग्गज ने दिया सुई की तरह चुभने वाला बयान!
Team India: भारतीय बल्लेबाज सिर्फ घर में हैं शेर... दिग्गज ने दिया सुई की तरह चुभने वाला बयान!

Indian Cricket: भारतीय टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में हार के साथ ही कड़ी आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर टीम इंडिया के प्रदर्शन को लेकर अलग-अलग बयान दे रहे हैं. इस बीच एक भारतीय दिग्गज ने टीम के बल्लेबाजों को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Team India: भारतीय बल्लेबाज सिर्फ घर में हैं शेर... दिग्गज ने दिया सुई की तरह चुभने वाला बयान!

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया ने पिछले तीन सालों में लगातार दो बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल हारकर ICC ट्रॉफी गंवा दी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 209 रनों से हराकर ICC ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की. इस मैच में खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर भारतीय टीम की जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

