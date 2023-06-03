Team India: जब मैं टीम से बाहर... रोहित-द्रविड़ का नाम लेकर बोले रहाणे, बयान से खेल जगत में मचाया तहलका!
Team India: जब मैं टीम से बाहर... रोहित-द्रविड़ का नाम लेकर बोले रहाणे, बयान से खेल जगत में मचाया तहलका!

Ajinkya Rahane Statement: टीम इंडिया के सीनियर बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे फिलहाल लंदन में हैं. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाना है. इस बीच रहाणे ने बड़ा बयान दिया.

Ajinkya Rahane Statement, IND vs AUS : अजिंक्य रहाणे लंदन पहुंची टीम इंडिया के सबसे सीनियर खिलाड़ियों में शामिल हैं. वह अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) में बल्ले का कमाल दिखाते नजर आएंगे. उन्हें हाल में काफी वक्त तक टीम से बाहर रहना पड़ा. उन्हें अब करीब 18 महीने बाद टीम इंडिया में शामिल किया गया है. रहाणे ने इस मैच से पहले बड़ा बयान दिया है.

