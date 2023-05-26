World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका

World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. वहीं, क्वालीफायर मैचों के लिए देर रात एक टीम का ऐलान हो गया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:12 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका

ICC World Cup 2023: संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका क्रिकेट टीम के सेलेक्शन पैनल ने जिम्बाब्वे में 18 जून से शुरू होने वाले 2023 आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप (CWC 2023) क्वालीफायर के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. क्वालिफायर में दस टीमें होंगी, ग्रुप ए में वेस्टइंडीज, जिम्बाब्वे, नीदरलैंड, नेपाल और यूएसए हैं. जबकि ग्रुप बी में श्रीलंका, आयरलैंड, स्कॉटलैंड, ओमान और यूएई की टीमें हैं. ये सभी टीमें भारत में आईसीसी पुरुष क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में आखिरी दो स्थानों के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा करेंगे.

