Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली के नाम होगा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, पोंटिंग-गिलक्रिस्ट जैसे दिग्गजों को पछाड़ बनेंगे नंबर-1!
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली के नाम होगा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, पोंटिंग-गिलक्रिस्ट जैसे दिग्गजों को पछाड़ बनेंगे नंबर-1!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में विराट कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इतिहास रच सकते हैं. उनके पास एडम गिलक्रिस्ट और रिकी पोंटिंग जैसे दिग्गजों को पीछे छोड़ नंबर-1 बनने का शानदार मौका है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली के नाम होगा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, पोंटिंग-गिलक्रिस्ट जैसे दिग्गजों को पछाड़ बनेंगे नंबर-1!

Virat Kohli may become number-1: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में कांटें की टक्कर देखने को मिलने वाली है. दोनों ही टीमों में एक से बढ़कर एक खिलाड़ी मौजूद हैं, जो अकेले अपने दम पर मैच का रुख कभी भी पलटने का माद्दा रखते हैं. 7 से 11 जून तक चलने वाले इस मैच में कोहली अपने नाम एक महारिकॉर्ड कर सकते हैं. वह एडम गिलक्रिस्ट और रिकी पोंटिंग जैसे दिग्गजों को पीछे छोड़ नंबर-1 बन सकते हैं.

