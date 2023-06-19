Virat Kohli: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से पहले क्या कर रहे हैं विराट कोहली? किया ऐसा पोस्ट, फैंस रह गए हैरान!
Virat Kohli: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से पहले क्या कर रहे हैं विराट कोहली? किया ऐसा पोस्ट, फैंस रह गए हैरान!

Team India: टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ी इन दिनों आराम फरमा रहे हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट कर सबको हैरानी में डाल दिया.

Jun 19, 2023

Virat Kohli: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से पहले क्या कर रहे हैं विराट कोहली? किया ऐसा पोस्ट, फैंस रह गए हैरान!

Virat Kohli Instagram Post: WTC फाइनल मैच के बाद टीम इंडिया के सभी खिलाड़ी छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं. आगामी 12 जुलाई से टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाना है, जहां टीम 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मुकाबलों की सीरीज खेलेगी. इसके बाद टीम को लगातार क्रिकेट खेलना है. इसी साल एशिया कप और वर्ल्ड कप जैसे दो बड़े टूर्नामेंट भी होने हैं. इस बीच स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने एक ऐसा पोस्ट कर दिया, जिसे देख फैंस को यकीन नहीं हुआ.

