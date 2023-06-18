World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान ने फिर खड़ा किया नया ड्रामा, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले ICC के सामने रखी ये अजीबोगरीब मांग
topStories1hindi1742463
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान ने फिर खड़ा किया नया ड्रामा, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले ICC के सामने रखी ये अजीबोगरीब मांग

ODI World Cup 2023: अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेले जाने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप से पहले पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी के सामने एक अजीबोगरीब मांग रख दी है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान ने फिर खड़ा किया नया ड्रामा, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले ICC के सामने रखी ये अजीबोगरीब मांग

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. BCCI ने ड्राफ्ट शेड्यूल ICC को सौंप दिया है, जो अपने फाइनल रूप में तब आएगा जब सभी सदस्य देश उस पर रजामंदी जता देंगे. इसी बीच पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी के सामने एक अजीबोगरीब मांग रख दी है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने साफ कह दिया है कि वह वर्ल्ड कप खेलने के लिए भारत तभी आएगा जब उनकी सरकार टीम को इजाजत देगी. इसके साथ-साथ उन्होंने वेन्यू में कुछ बदलाव करने की मांग रखी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..