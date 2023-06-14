Sourav Ganguly: वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को अब क्या करना होगा? सौरव गांगुली ने दिए ये चौंकाने वाले टिप्स
topStories1hindi1736789
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Sourav Ganguly: वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को अब क्या करना होगा? सौरव गांगुली ने दिए ये चौंकाने वाले टिप्स

Sourav Ganguly: टीम इंडिया साल 2013 से लेकर अभी तक एक बार भी ICC की ट्रॉफी जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हुई है. टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में करारी हार के बाद चारों तरफ से आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sourav Ganguly: वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को अब क्या करना होगा? सौरव गांगुली ने दिए ये चौंकाने वाले टिप्स

Sourav Ganguly Statement: टीम इंडिया साल 2013 से लेकर अभी तक एक बार भी ICC की ट्रॉफी जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हुई है. टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में करारी हार के बाद चारों तरफ से आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. टीम इंडिया को इस साल अपने ही देश में वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. ऐसे में भारत पर एक बार फिर से ट्रॉफी जीतने का दबाव होगा. कई दिग्गजों का ये मानना है कि वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में हार के बाद टीम इंडिया कहीं अपने ही देश में वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का मौका नहीं चूक जाए. इसी बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने एक खतरनाक तरीका बताया है कि भारत कैसे इस साल वर्ल्ड कप जीत सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा