IPL 2023: IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद जश्न में डूबे CSK के खिलाड़ी, परिवार संग शेयर किए ये प्यारे PHOTOS
topStories1hindi1717417
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद जश्न में डूबे CSK के खिलाड़ी, परिवार संग शेयर किए ये प्यारे PHOTOS

IPL 2023 Trophy: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर आईपीएल का पांचवां खिताब जीत लिया. धोनी आईपीएल में पांच ट्रॉफी जीतने वाले रोहित शर्मा के बाद दूसरे कप्तान बन गए हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद जश्न में डूबे CSK के खिलाड़ी, परिवार संग शेयर किए ये प्यारे PHOTOS

CSK won IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच बेहद ही रोमांचक रहा. लगभग हार मान बैठी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम को ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा ने आखिरी दो गेंदों पर छक्का और चौका जड़कर जीत दिला दी. आखिरी गेंद पर चेन्नई को जीत के लिए चौका चाहिए था. जडेजा ने चौका जड़कर चेन्नई को ट्रॉफी जीता दी. इसके बाद चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कई खिलाड़ियों ने अपने परिवार संग ट्रॉफी की तस्वीरें भी पोस्ट की हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
Powered by Tomorrow.io
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
congress
पायलट-गहलोत का सुलझ गया 'झगड़ा'! खड़गे के घर 4 घंटे चली बैठक के बाद पार्टी का दावा