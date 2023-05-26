IPL 2023: फाइनल खेलते ही धोनी बना देंगे महारिकॉर्ड, IPL इतिहास के ऐसा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी
IPL 2023: फाइनल खेलते ही धोनी बना देंगे महारिकॉर्ड, IPL इतिहास के ऐसा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला 28 मई को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी इस मैच में खेलते ही एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लेंगे.

May 26, 2023

IPL 2023: फाइनल खेलते ही धोनी बना देंगे महारिकॉर्ड, IPL इतिहास के ऐसा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले खिलाड़ी

MS Dhoni Record: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 की चैंपियन टीम अगले 2 दिनों में सबके सामने आ जाएगी. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स क्वालीफायर जीतकर फाइनल में पहुंच चुकी है जबकि मुंबई इंडियंस और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच होने वाले एलिमिनेटर मैच में जो टीम जीतेगी वह CSK से आईपीएल 2023 का खिताबी मैच खेलेगी. इस मैच में उतरते ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी अपने नाम एक बड़ा आईपीएल रिकॉर्ड कर लेंगे.

