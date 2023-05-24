IPL फाइनल में 10वीं बार कैसे पहुंची CSK की टीम? धोनी ने सरेआम इन्हें बताया जीत का सबसे बड़ा हीरो
IPL फाइनल में 10वीं बार कैसे पहुंची CSK की टीम? धोनी ने सरेआम इन्हें बताया जीत का सबसे बड़ा हीरो

MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने कहा कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) की कड़ी तैयारियों का काफी असर पड़ता है और वह आगे भी इस टी20 लीग में खेलने को लेकर अगले आठ-नौ महीनों में फैसला करेंगे. कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि 2023 आईपीएल में धोनी का आखिरी सत्र होगा. 

May 24, 2023

IPL फाइनल में 10वीं बार कैसे पहुंची CSK की टीम? धोनी ने सरेआम इन्हें बताया जीत का सबसे बड़ा हीरो

MS Dhoni Statement: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के करिश्माई कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने कहा कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) की कड़ी तैयारियों का काफी असर पड़ता है और वह आगे भी इस टी20 लीग में खेलने को लेकर अगले आठ-नौ महीनों में फैसला करेंगे. कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि 2023 आईपीएल में धोनी का आखिरी सत्र होगा. उनकी अगुवाई में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने मंगलवार को यहां पहले क्वालीफायर में गुजरात टाइटंस को 15 रन से हराकर 10वीं बार आईपीएल फाइनल में प्रवेश किया.

