VIDEO: मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ हुई बेईमानी तो नाराज हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर! अपने इस रिएक्शन से मचा दी सनसनी
IPL 2023: मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम ने बुधवार को खेले गए IPL एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स को 81 रनों से रौंदकर क्वालीफायर-2 में जगह बना ली है, जहां उसका सामना 26 मई को गुजरात टाइटंस से होगा. लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ खेले गए एलिमिनेटर मुकाबले में मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाज टिम डेविड के साथ बड़ा धोखा हो गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Tim David No Ball: मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम ने बुधवार को खेले गए IPL एलिमिनेटर मैच में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स को 81 रनों से रौंदकर क्वालीफायर-2 में जगह बना ली है, जहां उसका सामना 26 मई को गुजरात टाइटंस से होगा. लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ खेले गए एलिमिनेटर मुकाबले में मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाज टिम डेविड के साथ बड़ा धोखा हो गया. बीच मैदान पर मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम को थर्ड अंपायर की बड़ी चूक का सामना करना पड़ा है. इस घटना के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस टीम के मेंटॉर सचिन तेंदुलकर भी बेहद नाराज नजर आए. 

