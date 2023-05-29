IPL 2023: सोशल मीडिया पर रातों-रात स्टार बन गया पांड्या का ये गुमनाम खिलाड़ी, तोड़ दिया धोनी का सपना!
IPL 2023: सोशल मीडिया पर रातों-रात स्टार बन गया पांड्या का ये गुमनाम खिलाड़ी, तोड़ दिया धोनी का सपना!

CSK vs GT, Final: हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी वाली गुजरात टाइटंस टीम का एक गुमनाम खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर रातों-रात स्टार बन गया है. गुजरात टाइटंस के इस बल्लेबाज ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे आईपीएल 2023 फाइनल में बल्ले से ऐसा कोहराम मचाया जो किसी ने सोचा नहीं था. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम शुभमन गिल और हार्दिक पांड्या जैसे खिलाड़ियों की तैयारी करके आई थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

IPL 2023: सोशल मीडिया पर रातों-रात स्टार बन गया पांड्या का ये गुमनाम खिलाड़ी, तोड़ दिया धोनी का सपना!

IPL 2023 Final: हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी वाली गुजरात टाइटंस टीम का एक गुमनाम खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर रातों-रात स्टार बन गया है. गुजरात टाइटंस के इस बल्लेबाज ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे आईपीएल 2023 फाइनल में बल्ले से ऐसा कोहराम मचाया जो किसी ने सोचा नहीं था. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम शुभमन गिल और हार्दिक पांड्या जैसे खिलाड़ियों की तैयारी करके आई थी, लेकिन IPL 2023 फाइनल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम को एक ऐसे बल्लेबाज ने झटका दे दिया, जिसने क्रिकेट जगत में अभी अपना नाम बनाना ही शुरू किया है.

