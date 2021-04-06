Moeen Ali पर आतंकी वाले कमेंट के लिए ट्रोल हुईं Taslima Nasreen, लोगों ने लगाई लताड़

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड के स्टार क्रिकेटर मोईन अली को लेकर बांग्लादेश की लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने विवादित बयान दिया है. तस्लीमा नसरीन के मोईन अली पर ऐसे कमेंट से बड़ा विवाद खड़ा हो गया और ट्विटर पर फैंस ने उनको जमकर लताड़ लगाई है.

बांग्लादेश की लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मोईन अली अगर क्रिकेट नहीं खेल रहे होते तो वह सीरिया जाकर ISIS से जुड़ जाते.' बता दें कि तस्लीमा नसरीन ने ऐसा इसलिए कहा क्योंकि हाल ही में मोईन अली ने चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स की जर्सी पर लगे बीयर के लोगों को हटाने की मांग की थी.

If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 4, 2021

इस ट्वीट के बाद तस्लीमा नसरीन को ट्विटर पर लोगों ने जमकर ट्रोल किया है. बता दें कि तस्लीमा नसरीन को उनकी लेखनी के कारण मुस्लिम समुदायों की ओर से जान से मारे जाने की धमकी भी मिल चुकी है. तस्लीमा नसरीन को अपना देश तक छोड़ना पड़ा, जिसके बाद उन्हें स्वीडन की नागरिकता लेनी पड़ी थी.

A practising Muslim is a terrorist? Don’t do what the world does, Ma’am. Many of us don’t like organised religion. However, to call an individual a terrorist coz he chooses to express his faith is just not done. He didn’t force others to go his way. He just chose not to conform. — Anuradha Exwaized (@anuradhaxyz) April 4, 2021

Just because he has beard and happen to be of Pakistani origin? — Pulkit Singh (@iPulkitsingh) April 4, 2021

On what basis do you make this claim or is it just your observation ? — T-Rexxx (@NandyProtik) April 4, 2021

Plz come out of this hate there are 99.99% Muslims living with love & empathy around the world. — SAQ (@SAQBPR) April 6, 2021

बता दें कि मोईन अली को चेन्नई ने 2021 के ऑक्शन में उन्हें 7 करोड़ में खरीदा. इससे पहले वह RCB का हिस्सा थे. मोईन अली आईपीएल के 14वें सीजन में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की ओर से खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे.