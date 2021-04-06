Moeen Ali पर आतंकी वाले कमेंट के लिए ट्रोल हुईं Taslima Nasreen, लोगों ने लगाई लताड़

English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड के स्टार क्रिकेटर मोईन अली को लेकर बांग्लादेश की लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने विवादित बयान दिया है. तस्लीमा नसरीन के मोईन अली पर ऐसे कमेंट से बड़ा विवाद खड़ा हो गया और ट्विटर पर फैंस ने उनको जमकर लताड़ लगाई है.

बांग्लादेश की लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मोईन अली अगर क्रिकेट नहीं खेल रहे होते तो वह सीरिया जाकर ISIS से जुड़ जाते.' बता दें कि तस्लीमा नसरीन ने ऐसा इसलिए कहा क्योंकि हाल ही में मोईन अली ने चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स की जर्सी पर लगे बीयर के लोगों को हटाने की मांग की थी.

इस ट्वीट के बाद तस्लीमा नसरीन को ट्विटर पर लोगों ने जमकर ट्रोल किया है. बता दें कि तस्लीमा नसरीन को उनकी लेखनी के कारण मुस्लिम समुदायों की ओर से जान से मारे जाने की धमकी भी मिल चुकी है. तस्लीमा नसरीन को अपना देश तक छोड़ना पड़ा, जिसके बाद उन्हें स्वीडन की नागरिकता लेनी पड़ी थी.

बता दें कि मोईन अली को चेन्नई ने 2021 के ऑक्शन में उन्हें 7 करोड़ में खरीदा. इससे पहले वह RCB का हिस्सा थे. मोईन अली आईपीएल के 14वें सीजन में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की ओर से खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे.

