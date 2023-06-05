Rohit Sharma: रोहित के करियर के लिए खतरा बना 21 साल का ये खिलाड़ी, संन्यास लेने पर कर देगा मजबूर!
Team India Cricketer​: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा इन दिनों खराब फिटनेस और फॉर्म से जूझते नजर आ रहे हैं, ऐसे में BCCI को एक भविष्य के ओपनर की तलाश थी, जो अब पूरी हो चुकी है. 21 साल का एक युवा बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा के करियर के लिए खतरा बन गया है और जल्द ही वह हिटमैन को संन्यास लेने के लिए भी मजबूर कर सकता है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Team India​: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा इन दिनों खराब फिटनेस और फॉर्म से जूझते नजर आ रहे हैं, ऐसे में BCCI को एक भविष्य के ओपनर की तलाश थी, जो अब पूरी हो चुकी है. 21 साल का एक युवा बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा के करियर के लिए खतरा बन गया है और जल्द ही वह हिटमैन को संन्यास लेने के लिए भी मजबूर कर सकता है. 21 साल का ये युवा बल्लेबाज 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक हैं और बहुत जल्द टीम इंडिया का परमानेंट ओपनर भी बन सकता है. 

