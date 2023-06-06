WWDC 2023: iOS 17 में मिल रहे दिल जीतने वाले फीचर्स लेकिन नहीं चलेगा इन iPhones में; देखें List
WWDC 2023: iOS 17 में मिल रहे दिल जीतने वाले फीचर्स लेकिन नहीं चलेगा इन iPhones में; देखें List

iOS 17 features and updates: iOS 17 में एक नया जर्नल ऐप, वॉइसमेल का रीयल-टाइम ट्रांसलेशन, ऑफलाइन मैप और बहुत कुछ शामिल है. कंपनी ने नया वर्जन पेश तो कर दिया है, लेकिन लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा नहीं गया है. आइए जानते हैं iOS 17 किन आईफोन्स में चलेगा...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

WWDC 2023: iOS 17 में मिल रहे दिल जीतने वाले फीचर्स लेकिन नहीं चलेगा इन iPhones में; देखें List

Apple WWDC 2023: Apple ने अपने वार्षिक इवेंट में 15-इंच मैकबुक एयर और एक नए मैक स्टूडियो जैसे नए प्रोडक्ट्स के साथ iOS 17 सॉफ्टवेयर वर्जन को पेश किया. यह नया वर्जन आईफोन यूजर्स को बेहतर एक्सपीरियंस देगा. इसमें एक नया जर्नल ऐप, वॉइसमेल का रीयल-टाइम ट्रांसलेशन, ऑफलाइन मैप और बहुत कुछ शामिल है. कंपनी ने नया वर्जन पेश तो कर दिया है, लेकिन लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा नहीं गया है. हो सकता है इस साल नई सीरीज के लॉन्च के बाद ही नए वर्जन को रोलआउट किया जाएगा. आइए जानते हैं iOS 17 किन आईफोन्स में चलेगा...

