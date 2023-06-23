HP लाया सबसे सस्ता Gaming Laptop! स्टाइलिश डिजाइन के साथ कूट-कूटकर मिल रहे फीचर्स
HP लाया सबसे सस्ता Gaming Laptop! स्टाइलिश डिजाइन के साथ कूट-कूटकर मिल रहे फीचर्स

HP ने भारत में एचपी विक्टस 16 (2023), ओमेन 16 (2023), और ओमेन ट्रांसेंड 16 गेमिंग लैपटॉप को लॉन्च कर दिया है. नए लैपटॉप पूरी तरह से 'गेमर्स की ज़रूरतों' को पूरा करते हैं, चाहे वह एएए टाइटल चलाने के लिए हो या मल्टीटास्किंग के लिए हो.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

HP लाया सबसे सस्ता Gaming Laptop! स्टाइलिश डिजाइन के साथ कूट-कूटकर मिल रहे फीचर्स

HP ने भारत में नए गेमिंग लैपटॉप (एचपी विक्टस 16 (2023), ओमेन 16 (2023), और ओमेन ट्रांसेंड 16 ) को लॉन्च कर दिया है. कंपनी द्वारा बताया गया है कि उनके नए लैपटॉप पूरी तरह से 'गेमर्स की ज़रूरतों' को पूरा करते हैं, चाहे वह एएए टाइटल चलाने के लिए हो या मल्टीटास्किंग के लिए हो. सभी नए एचपी लैपटॉप 13वीं पीढ़ी के इंटेल प्रोसेसर द्वारा संचालित होते हैं. यूजर इन्हें एनवीडिया आरटीएक्स 4000-सीरीज जीपीयू के साथ भी कॉन्फिगर कर सकते हैं. इन नए एचपी गेमिंग लैपटॉप का लॉन्च आसुस द्वारा नए आरओजी गेमिंग नोट्स के लॉन्च के कुछ हफ्तों बाद किया जाएगा.

