नदी में डूब गया था iPhone 12, एक साल बाद लगा शख्स के हाथ; चार्ज पर लगाते ही हुआ कुछ ऐसा
हाल ही में हुई एक घटना से पता चलता है कि iPhone पानी के अंदर भी एक साल से ज्यादा समय तक जीवित रह सकता है. यूएस के मैडिसन में एक स्कूबा क्लब को एक आईफोन पानी के अंदर मिला. फोन को देखकर लोग हैरान रह गए. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Apple का आईफोन काफी पॉपुलर फोन है. सिक्योरिटी के मामले में आईफोन का कोई जवाब नहीं है. मजबूती और ड्यूरेबिलिटी में भी आईफोन पहले स्थान पर आता है. कई घटनाएं सामने आई हैं, जहां पानी में रहने के बाद भी फोन चालू मिला. हाल ही में हुई एक घटना से पता चलता है कि iPhone पानी के अंदर भी एक साल से ज्यादा समय तक जीवित रह सकता है. यूएस के मैडिसन में एक स्कूबा क्लब को एक आईफोन पानी के अंदर मिला. फोन को देखकर लोग हैरान रह गए. 

