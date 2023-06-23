iPhone 14 मिल रहा सिर्फ 30,900 रुपये में, खरीदने के लिए मची धक्का-मुक्की; जल्दी करें... जाने वाला है ऑफर
iPhone 14 मिल रहा सिर्फ 30,900 रुपये में, खरीदने के लिए मची धक्का-मुक्की; जल्दी करें... जाने वाला है ऑफर

iPhone 14 को काफी कम कीमत में बेचा जा रहा है. अभी फोन खरीदने का बिल्कुल सही समय है, क्योंकि रिटेल स्टोर और ई-कॉमर्स दिग्गज फोन पर कई सौदे लेकर आएंगे. आइए जानते हैं फोन को कैसे सस्ते में खरीदें...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

iPhone 14 मिल रहा सिर्फ 30,900 रुपये में, खरीदने के लिए मची धक्का-मुक्की; जल्दी करें... जाने वाला है ऑफर

Apple कुछ ही महीने में अपनी iPhone 15 Series को लॉन्च कर देगा. लेकिन उससे पहले फ्लिपकार्ट iPhone 14 पर 'कैंपस डील' की पेशकश कर रहा है. इस डील में iPhone 14 को काफी कम कीमत में बेचा जा रहा है. यह फिलहाल लेटेस्ट आईफोन है, जिसे आप खरीद सकते हैं. अभी फोन खरीदने का बिल्कुल सही समय है, क्योंकि रिटेल स्टोर और ई-कॉमर्स दिग्गज फोन पर कई सौदे लेकर आएंगे. आइए जानते हैं फोन को कैसे सस्ते में खरीदें...

