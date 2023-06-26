अब हर घर में होगा बड़ा Smart TV! Kodak ने लॉन्च किए 8 स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 10,499 रुपये से शुरू
KODAK की 8 स्मार्ट टीवी आज भारत में लॉन्च हो गए हैं. ब्रांड ने रियलटेक प्रोसेसर द्वारा संचालित कोडक 9XPRO सीरीज को 32, 40, 42 और 43-इंच मॉडल में 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया. इसके अलावा कंपनी ने अपनी CA PRO सीरीज के तहत 50, 55 और 65-इंच 4K GOOGLE TV मॉडल भी पेश किए.

कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मेन्यूफेक्चरर SPPL ने आज अपने नए Kodak टीवी मॉडल्स को लॉन्च किया है. ब्रांड ने रियलटेक प्रोसेसर द्वारा संचालित कोडक 9XPRO सीरीज को 32, 40, 42 और 43-इंच मॉडल में 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया. इसके अलावा कंपनी ने अपनी CA PRO सीरीज के तहत 50, 55 और 65-इंच 4K GOOGLE TV मॉडल भी पेश किए, जिनकी शुरुआती कीमत 27,999 रुपये है. KODAK 4K QLED मैट्रिक्स सीरीज का 75 इंच वेरिएंट भी 98,888 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया गया है.

