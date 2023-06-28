धांसू कैमरे वाला फोन चाहिए? OPPO ला रहा स्टाइलिश डिजाइन वाला गदर Smartphone! जानिए फीचर्स
धांसू कैमरे वाला फोन चाहिए? OPPO ला रहा स्टाइलिश डिजाइन वाला गदर Smartphone! जानिए फीचर्स

Oppo Reno 10 series जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली है. ओप्पो दावा कर रहा है कि इस अगले प्रीमियम 5जी फोन की कैमरा क्षमता बेहतर होगी और यह फ्लिपकार्ट के माध्यम से भारत में उपलब्ध होगा. ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म ने ओप्पो रेनो 10 सीरीज के लॉन्च के लिए लिस्टिंग भी पोस्ट की है. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

OPPO ने आधिकारिक रूप से ओप्पो रेनो 10 सीरीज के लॉन्च की पुष्टि कर दी है. इसके साथ ही, कंपनी ने ओप्पो रेनो 10 प्रो मॉडल के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण स्पेसिफिकेशन भी खुलासा किया है. ओप्पो दावा कर रहा है कि इस अगले प्रीमियम 5जी फोन की कैमरा क्षमता बेहतर होगी और यह फ्लिपकार्ट के माध्यम से भारत में उपलब्ध होगा. ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म ने ओप्पो रेनो 10 सीरीज के लॉन्च के लिए लिस्टिंग भी पोस्ट की है. लेकिन, इसकी आधिकारिक लॉन्च डेट अभी तक घोषित नहीं हुई है. 

