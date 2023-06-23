Pink WhatsApp ने मचाया आतंक! लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही अकाउंट से उड़ रहे 'गुलाबी नोट'
वॉट्सएप पर एक नया मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें लोगों को 'पिंक वॉट्सएप' डाउनलोड करने का लिंक मिल रहा है. स्कैमर्स कई लोगों को इस लिंक को भेज रहे हैं और नए फीचर्स के साथ वॉट्सएप का नया लुक प्राप्त करने के लिए उन्हें ऐप डाउनलोड करने के लिए कह रहे हैं. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

WhatsApp फर्मी खबरों और स्कैम्स के लिए हॉटस्पॉट रहा है और यह भारत सहित पूरी दुनिया में पॉपुलर ऐप है. इस लोकप्रियता का फायदा घोटालेबाजों को अपनी धोखाधड़ी फैलाने में मिलता है. हाल ही में वॉट्सएप पर एक नया मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें लोगों को 'पिंक वॉट्सएप' डाउनलोड करने का लिंक मिल रहा है. स्कैमर्स कई लोगों को इस लिंक को भेज रहे हैं और नए फीचर्स के साथ वॉट्सएप का नया लुक प्राप्त करने के लिए उन्हें ऐप डाउनलोड करने के लिए कह रहे हैं. इसको लेकर मुंबई पुलिस ने चेतावनी जारी की है. उन्होंने इसे वायरस बताया है. अपनी एडवाइजरी में अधिकारियों ने लोगों को प्लेटफॉर्म से जुड़े इस नए धोखे के बारे में आगाह किया है और उनसे लिंक पर क्लिक न करने या ऐप डाउनलोड न करने का आग्रह किया है. 

