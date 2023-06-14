EMI पर खरीद रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन तो अपनाएं ये जबरदस्त ट्रिक्स, बचत होगी सबसे ज्यादा
EMI पर खरीद रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन तो अपनाएं ये जबरदस्त ट्रिक्स, बचत होगी सबसे ज्यादा

Smartphone Buying Tips: स्मार्टफोन पर अगर आपको तगड़ा डिस्काउंट चाहिए तो इसके लिए ये तरीका बेहद ही दमदार साबित हो सकता है और ये आपको अच्छी खासी बचत भी करवा सकता है.   

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

EMI पर खरीद रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन तो अपनाएं ये जबरदस्त ट्रिक्स, बचत होगी सबसे ज्यादा

Smartphone EMI Purchasing Tips: अगर आप कोई स्मार्टफोन खरीदने जाते हैं और स्मार्टफोन की कीमत आपको ज्यादा लगती है तो या तो आप उसे खरीदने नहीं है और खरीदने भी हैं तो इसके लिए थोड़ा सा इंतजार करते हैं. हालांकि अब आप चाहे तो महंगे स्मार्टफोन को भी तगड़े डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीद सकते हैं. दरअसल एक ट्रिक ऐसी है जो आपको किसी भी स्मार्टफोन पर हजारों रुपए की बचत करवा सकती है और आज हम आपको उसे ट्रिक के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं.

