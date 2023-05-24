पति घर के काम करने में करता है नखरे? इस देश की सरकार लाई ऐसा App, पत्नियों की हो गई मौज
topStories1hindi1708640
Hindi Newsटेक

पति घर के काम करने में करता है नखरे? इस देश की सरकार लाई ऐसा App, पत्नियों की हो गई मौज

पुरुषों को घरेलू कार्यों में अधिक भाग लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के प्रयास में, स्पेन की सरकार ने एक ऐप लॉन्च किया है जो यह ट्रैक करेगा कि परिवार के सदस्य घरेलू कार्यों में कितना समय व्यतीत करते हैं.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

पति घर के काम करने में करता है नखरे? इस देश की सरकार लाई ऐसा App, पत्नियों की हो गई मौज

महिलाओं ने अपने पति के बारे में चिंता व्यक्त की है कि वो जितना घर का काम करती हैं, उनके पति बिल्कुल योगदान नहीं देते हैं. कई पति किचन में काम करने या बच्चों को स्कूल के लिए तैयार करने जैसे काम को अनदेखा कर देते हैं. वहीं महिलाएं घर और वर्कप्लेस दोनों का काम संभालती हैं. लाख बार समझाने या देखने के बाद भी पति इन कामों से दूरी बना लेते हैं. पुरुषों को घरेलू कार्यों में अधिक भाग लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के प्रयास में, स्पेन की सरकार ने एक ऐप लॉन्च किया है जो यह ट्रैक करेगा कि परिवार के सदस्य घरेलू कार्यों में कितना समय व्यतीत करते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग