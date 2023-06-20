Online Ishq पड़ा लड़की को भारी! पहली नजर में प्यार हुआ और दूसरी नजर में लगा लाखों का फटका
topStories1hindi1745274
Hindi Newsटेक

Online Ishq पड़ा लड़की को भारी! पहली नजर में प्यार हुआ और दूसरी नजर में लगा लाखों का फटका

एक और दिमाग दहला देने वाली घटना में, एक 42 वर्षीय महिला ने अपनी जीवन भर की बचत खो दी जब उसका टिंडर मैच एक स्कैमर निकला. फ्रेड ने रेबेका को अपने क्रिप्टोक्यूरेंसी निवेश के बारे में बताना शुरू किया और अंततः उसे उसी में निवेश करने के लिए राजी किया और फिर जो हुआ, उसको जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Online Ishq पड़ा लड़की को भारी! पहली नजर में प्यार हुआ और दूसरी नजर में लगा लाखों का फटका

परफेक्ट पार्टनर मिलना आज के जमाने में मिलना थोड़ा मुश्किल होता है. इसलिए लाखों लोग टिंडर, हिंज, बम्बल जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाते हैं. सभी एक रोमांटिक पार्टनर की तलाश में होते हैं. लेकिन लोग भूल जाते हैं कि इन डेटिंग ऐप्स पर किसी व्यक्ति पर आसानी से भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकता है, क्योंकि वो अजनबी होते हैं और उनकी डिटेल्स सही है या नहीं. इसकी पहचान करना भी आसान नहीं है. ऐसे में यूजर स्कैम का शिकार हो जाता है. एक और दिमाग दहला देने वाली घटना में, एक 42 वर्षीय महिला ने अपनी जीवन भर की बचत खो दी जब उसका टिंडर मैच एक स्कैमर निकला.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!