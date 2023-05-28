WhatsApp में आ रहा अब तक का सबसे धमाकेदार फीचर, वीडियो Call करने का मजा होगा चार गुना
WhatsApp में आ रहा अब तक का सबसे धमाकेदार फीचर, वीडियो Call करने का मजा होगा चार गुना

WhatsApp Feature: WhatsApp का नया फीचर इतना जोरदार है कि आप यकीन ही नहीं कर पाएंगे, ये फीचर ठीक उसी तरह का है जैसा कि गूगल मीट पर ऑफर किया जाता है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

WhatsApp में आ रहा अब तक का सबसे धमाकेदार फीचर, वीडियो Call करने का मजा होगा चार गुना

WhatsApp New Feature: व्हाट्सएप अब सिर्फ एक इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग ऐप नहीं रह गया है, समय के साथ इसमें अपडेट और फीचर्स जोड़े गए हैं. व्हाट्सएप एक मल्टी पर्पज कम्यूनिकेशन ऐप के रूप में उभरा है. चाहे वीडियो कॉलिंग की बात हो, मेटा अवतार पेश करना, स्टिकर साझा करना, सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करना, लोकेशन शेयर करना और बहुत कुछ, ऐप ने अपनी प्रोफ़ाइल बढ़ाने के लिए बड़े कदम उठाए हैं.

