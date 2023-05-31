Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 से चौथा कंटेस्टेंट हुआ बाहर! इस खिलाड़ी पर गिरी एलिमिनेशन की गाज
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 13 से चौथा कंटेस्टेंट बाहर हो गया है. रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) के शो को लेकर ऐसी रिपोर्ट्स वायरल हो रही हैं कि एलिमिनेशन की गाज बिग बॉस 16 फेम कंटेस्टेंट पर गिरी है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: रोहित शेट्टी के शो खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 13 की शूटिंग साउथ अफ्रीका में शुरू हो चुकी है. खतरों के खिलाड़ी (Khatron Ke Khiladi 13) से जुड़ी हाल ही में एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसके अनुसार शो से चौथा कंटेस्टेंट एलिमिनेट होने वाला है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 13 में चौथे एलिमिनेशन की तलवार अर्चना गौतम (Archana Gautam) पर गिरी है. अर्चना गौतम की एलिमिनेशन की खबर ने बिग बॉस 16 फेम एक्ट्रेस-मॉडल के फैंस को निराश कर दिया है. 

