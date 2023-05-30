Paras Kalnawat on Anupama: 'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग, खराब है माहौल
Paras Kalnawat ने अनुपमा शो को लेकर फिर से खुलासा किया है. एक्टर ने सीरियल के सेट का माहौल और सेट पर चलते लड़ाई-झगड़ों को लेकर कई बातें बताईं. एक्टर का ये बयान अब वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Paras Kalnawat on Anupama: 'अनुपमा' (Anupama) शो को छोड़े हुए पारस कलनावत (Paras Kalnawat) को भले ही काफी वक्त हो चुका है लेकिन वो अब भी इस शो को लेकर आए दिन कुछ ना कुछ खुलासे करते रहते हैं. हाल ही में पारस कलनावत ने इंटरव्यू के दौरान शो में सीन के दौरान होती फाइट और सेट के माहौल को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है. अब एक्टर का ये बयान तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

