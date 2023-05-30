Fake Note: जब नोट छापते हुए पकड़े गए बाप-बेटे, जानिए कैसे खुली पोल..तुरंत पहुंच गए जेल
topStories1hindi1718184
Hindi Newsवायरल

Fake Note: जब नोट छापते हुए पकड़े गए बाप-बेटे, जानिए कैसे खुली पोल..तुरंत पहुंच गए जेल

Currency: जिस सोशल मीडिया स्पेस पर हाल ही में इस मामले की चर्चा की गई, उसी स्पेस में नकली नोट के कई अन्य मामलों की भी चर्चा की गई. इसमें बताया गया कि नोटों को लेकर किस कदर लोग बेईमानी कर डालते हैं.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Fake Note: जब नोट छापते हुए पकड़े गए बाप-बेटे, जानिए कैसे खुली पोल..तुरंत पहुंच गए जेल

Fake Note Printed: हाल ही में भारत में दो हजार के नोट को लेकर एक नया आदेश सामने आया है. इसके बाद सब अपने इस नोट को बदलने की फिराक में हैं. इस मामले को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर एक स्पेस पर चर्चा चल रही थी तो एक केस स्टडी का हवाला दिया गया. बताया गया कि कैसे एक पिता पुत्र की जोड़ी ने नकली नोट की करेंसी छाप कर इतना बड़ा साम्राज्य बना लिया कि आखिर में वे एक दिन पकड़े गए और जेल भेज दिए गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज