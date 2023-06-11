Tanning Removal: धूप से गर्मियों में स्किन हो गई है टैन? तो शहद से ऐसे निखारे चेहरा
Tanning Removal: धूप से गर्मियों में स्किन हो गई है टैन? तो शहद से ऐसे निखारे चेहरा

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए टैनिंग हटाने के तरीके लेकर आए हैं. इन आसान तरीकों को आजमाकर आपके चेहरे से टैनिंग, झाइयां, पिंपल्स और एक्सट्रा ऑयल को हटाने में मदद मिलती है. इन चीजों के उपयोग से आपका चेहरा निखरा और बेदाग नजर आता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tanning: गर्मी का मौसम शुरू हो चुका है. इसलिए इस मौसम में तेज धूप आपकी स्किन को टैनिंग या कालेपन का शिकार बना देती है. इसकी वजह से कई बार तो सेंसेटिव स्किन वाले लोगों को सनबर्न के दर्द का भी सामना करना पड़ता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए टैनिंग हटाने के तरीके लेकर आए हैं. इन आसान तरीकों को आजमाकर आपके चेहरे से टैनिंग, झाइयां, पिंपल्स और एक्सट्रा ऑयल को हटाने में मदद मिलती है. इन चीजों के उपयोग से आपका चेहरा निखरा और बेदाग नजर आता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tanning) टैनिंग हटाने के तरीके.....

