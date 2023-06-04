Haldi Water: चेहरे को रोजाना धोएं हल्दी के पानी से, दूर होंगी स्किन समस्याएं और आएगा निखार
Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपको हल्दी के पानी से फेस वॉश करने के फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं. चेहरे पर हल्दी पानी के इस्तेमाल के आपको पिंपल्स, डार्क स्पॉट्स, स्किन एलर्जी और टैनिंग से छुटकारा मिलाता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी रंगत में सुधार और चमकदार त्वचा प्राप्त होती है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Turmeric For Skin: गर्मी का मौसम आते ही आपकी स्किन चिपचिपी और काली होने लगती है. इसके कारण आपको पिंपल्स, एक्ने (Acne) और टैनिंग जैसी कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है. फिर आप इन समस्याओं से बचने के लिए तरह-तरह के ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स का इस्तेमाल करते हैं लेकिन ये केमिकल से भरपूर होते हैं जिससे आपकी स्किन को हानि हो सकती है. ऐसे में आपको नेचुरल तरीकों से स्किन की देखभाल करने की आवश्यकता होती है. इसलिए आज हम आपको हल्दी के पानी से फेस वॉश करने के फायदे बताने जा रहे हैं. चेहरे पर हल्दी पानी के इस्तेमाल के आपको पिंपल्स, डार्क स्पॉट्स, स्किन एलर्जी और टैनिंग से छुटकारा मिलाता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी रंगत में सुधार और चमकदार त्वचा प्राप्त होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Turmeric For Skin) हल्दी पानी से फेस वॉश करके के फायदे......

