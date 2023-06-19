21 साल की इंटर्न हवाई जहाज में बैठ कर जाती है काम पर, लोग बोले, 'Super-Commuter' ​
21 साल की इंटर्न हवाई जहाज में बैठ कर जाती है काम पर, लोग बोले, 'Super-Commuter' ​

US News: 21 वर्षीय कॉलेज इंटर्न सोफिया सेलेन्टानो ने फ्लैट के भारी किराए से बचने के लिए, सोफिया ने कॉर्पोरेट मार्केटिंग इंटर्न के रूप में अपने वीकली इन-पर्सन वर्क के लिए $100 राउंड-ट्रिप फ़्लाइट का ऑप्शन चुना.

Jun 19, 2023

Super-Commuter: अमेरिकी राज्य साउथ कैरोलिना की 21 वर्षीय कॉलेज इंटर्न सोफिया सेलेन्टानो (Sophia Celentano) ने अपनी अनूठी यात्रा रणनीति की वजह से सोशल मीडिया का ध्यान खींचा है. अपने न्यू जर्सी समर इंटर्नशिप के पास एक जगह किराए पर लेने के बजाय, वह हर हफ्ते चार्ल्सटन से नेवार्क के लिए एक हवाई जहाज पर बैठती है, जो उसके अलग नजरिए को दर्शाता है. उसका टिकटॉक वीडियो शीर्षक, ‘मैं काम करने के लिए एक विमान क्यों लेती हूं’ उसकी दिनचर्या को दिखाता है और खासा वायरल हो गया है.

