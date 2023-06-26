Wagner Rebellion: ‘बागी’ प्रिगोझिन से अभी नहीं हटे हैं 'सशस्त्र विद्रोह' करने के आपराधिक आरोप, रूसी अखबार का दावा
Wagner Rebellion: ‘बागी’ प्रिगोझिन से अभी नहीं हटे हैं 'सशस्त्र विद्रोह' करने के आपराधिक आरोप, रूसी अखबार का दावा

Wagner Rebellion News:वैग्नर ग्रुप के नेता येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन एक समझौतेे के तहत अपना विद्रोह छोड़ने को तैयार हो गए थे. क्रेमलिन ने उस समय कहा था कि वह समझौते के हिस्से के रूप में उन पर लगे‘सशस्त्र विद्रोह’ के आरोप हटा देगा. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Russia News: वैग्नर ग्रुप के नेता त के खिलाफ ‘सशस्त्र विद्रोह आयोजित करने’ के लिए आपराधिक आरोप अभी तक नहीं हटाए गए हैं और रूस की संघीय सुरक्षा सेवा (एफएसबी) ने इस वीकेंड की नाटकीय घटनाओं की जांच जारी रखी है. ‘द मॉस्को टाइम्स’ ने बताया कि कोमर्सेंट बिजनेस डेली ने सोमवार को एक अज्ञात कानून प्रवर्तन अधिकारी का हवाला देते हुए यह खुलासा किया है.

