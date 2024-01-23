Germany: पटरियों के बीच कर रहा था 'हरकत', रोकनी पड़ गईं ट्रेनें
Germany: पटरियों के बीच कर रहा था 'हरकत', रोकनी पड़ गईं ट्रेनें

Germany Train Traffic Disrupted: इस आदमी की इस 'हरकत' की वजह से 13 ट्रेनें देर से चलीं. यह घटना जर्मनी के कैसल-बिल्ड में हुई. 

Germany News: जर्मनी के कैसल-बिल्ड में एक शख्स ने काफी देर ट्रेन यातायात को बाधित करके रख दिया. Nexta के मुताबिक यह शख्स एक अफगान प्रवासी और पटरी पर लेट कर कथित रूप मस्टरबेशन कर रहा था. इस आदमी की इस कथित हरकत की वजह से 13 ट्रेनें देर से चलीं. 

