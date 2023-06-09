धरती के 400 मीटर नीचे खाने और सोने की सुविधा, कैसा है 'दुनिया का सबसे गहरा होटल'
धरती के 400 मीटर नीचे खाने और सोने की सुविधा, कैसा है 'दुनिया का सबसे गहरा होटल'

World's Deepest Hotel: यह होटल, एक विक्टोरियन खदान के नीचे सोने की सुविधा देता है. धरती के नीचे बने इस होटल बेहद शांति रहती है. धरती के नीचे बने इस होटल में बिजली और वाई-फाई की व्यवस्था की गई है. 

धरती के 400 मीटर नीचे खाने और सोने की सुविधा, कैसा है 'दुनिया का सबसे गहरा होटल'

The Deep Sleep Hotel: क्या आप जमीन के 400 मीटर नीचे एक अंडरग्राउंड कमरे में ठहरना पसंद करेंगे? अगर हां तो ब्रिटेन में ‘द डीप स्लीप होटल’ आपका इंतजार कर रहा है. 'दुनिया का सबसे गहरा होटल' करार दिए जाने वाला यह होटल नॉर्थ वेल्स में स्नोडोनिया के पहाड़ों के नीचे स्थित है, जिसे एरीरी नेशनल पार्क भी कहा जाता है.

