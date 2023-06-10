Russia Ukraine War: क्या खत्म होने वाला है रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध? यूक्रेनी रक्षा मंत्री का बड़ा बयान
Ukraine Crisis: पिछले कुछ दिनों में रूस ने यूक्रेन के खिलाफ लगातार सफलता हासिल कर रहा है. रूस से यूक्रेन के नोवा कखोवका बांध को भी ब्‍लास्‍ट करके उड़ा दिया है. इसके आलावा उसने यूक्रेन के कई आधुनिक टैंकों को नष्ट करने का भी दावा किया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच फरवरी 2022 से जारी है. यूक्रेनी रक्षा मंत्री ने अब एक ऐसा बयान दिया है जिसके बाद कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि शायद यह जंग अब लंबी न चले.  मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक यूक्रेन के रक्षा मंत्री ओलेक्‍सी रेजनिकोव ने कहा, 'यूक्रेन बातचीत और एक शांति समझौते के लिए तैयार है.'

