America में फिर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, शिकागो में भीड़ पर चलाईं गोलियां, 29 की मौत
Chicago Mass Firing: अमेरिका में एक बार फिर से अंधाधुंध फायरिंग का मामला सामने आया है. शिकागो के पास विलोब्रुक में 200 से 300 लोगों की भीड़ पर अंधाधुंध गोलियां चलीं है, जिसमें अब तक करीब 29 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Again Mass firing In America: अमेरिका में अक्सर होने वाली मास फायरिंग का मामला कोई नया नहीं है लेकिन फादर्स डे के इस खास मौके पर अमेरिका में एक दुखद घटना घटी है जिसमें 29 लोगों की मौत हो गई. खबर है कि विलोब्रुक शॉपिंग सेंटर के बाहर रात में कम से कम 300 लोग एक समारोह में इकट्ठा हुए थे.

