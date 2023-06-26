Nostradamus Prediction 2023: इंसान ही इंसान को चबा जाएगा...आखिरी 6 महीनों के लिए नास्त्रेदमस की भविष्यवाणियों ने डराया
topStories1hindi1753887
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Nostradamus Prediction 2023: इंसान ही इंसान को चबा जाएगा...आखिरी 6 महीनों के लिए नास्त्रेदमस की भविष्यवाणियों ने डराया

Nostradamus Predictions Hindi:  थोड़ी बहुत जानकारी रखने वाला शख्स फ्रांस के मशहूर भविष्यवक्ता 'माइकल दि नास्त्रेदमस' से जरूर वाकिफ होगा. सदियों पहले उन्होंने जो भविष्यवाणियां की थीं, उनमें से अधिकतर सच साबित हुई हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Nostradamus Prediction 2023: इंसान ही इंसान को चबा जाएगा...आखिरी 6 महीनों के लिए नास्त्रेदमस की भविष्यवाणियों ने डराया

Scary predictions for Year 2023: साल 2023 गुजरने में सिर्फ 6 महीने का वक्त बचा है. लेकिन आने वाले कल की बीते कल में कई भविष्यवाणियां की जा चुकी हैं. थोड़ी बहुत जानकारी रखने वाला शख्स फ्रांस के मशहूर भविष्यवक्ता 'माइकल दि नास्त्रेदमस' से जरूर वाकिफ होगा. सदियों पहले उन्होंने जो भविष्यवाणियां की थीं, उनमें से अधिकतर सच साबित हुई हैं. उनकी किताब लेस प्रोफेटिज में इन सभी भविष्यवाणियों का जिक्र है. साल 2023 के लिए भी उन्होंने कई भविष्यवाणियां की थीं. लेकिन पहले आपको कुछ बातें नास्त्रेदमस के बारे में बताते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो