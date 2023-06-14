वैज्ञानिकों का दावा, ‘नया खोजा गया सुपरनोवा बन सकता है एलियंस के साथ संवाद का जरिया
Contact With Aliens: यह सुपरनोवा पृथ्वी से  21 मिलियन प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है. वैज्ञानिकों का नवीनतम सिद्धांत इस धारणा से उपजा है कि कम से कम 100 सुपरनोवा पृथ्वी से 300 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर हैं 

Space News: नवीनतम अध्ययन में, वैज्ञानिकों ने सुझाव दिया है कि एक नया खोजा गया सुपरनोवा, जो पृथ्वी से 21 मिलियन प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है, एलियंस के साथ बातचीत का जरिया बन सकता है. वाशिंगटन यूनिवर्सिटी के खगोलविदों की टीम ने एसएन 2023ixf पर अपनी साइट्स स्थापित की हैं, जो कि पिनव्हील आकाशगंगा में स्थित है. सुपरनोवा निकटतम तारकीय विस्फोट है जो एक दशक में मानव आंखों द्वारा देखा गया है.

