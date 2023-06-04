Sex Sport: 'सेक्स' में चैंपियन बनना है? यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन.. जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम और ट्रॉफी
topStories1hindi1724464
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Sex Sport: 'सेक्स' में चैंपियन बनना है? यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन.. जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम और ट्रॉफी

Sweden Sex Sport: दुनिया के अलग-अलग देशों में तमाम खेल प्रतियोगिताएं हमेशा होती रहती हैं. खेल प्रतियागिताओ में जीतने वाले को अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया जाता है. इतना ही नहीं जीतने वाले को अच्छी-खासी राशि भी दी जाती है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sex Sport: 'सेक्स' में चैंपियन बनना है? यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन.. जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम और ट्रॉफी

Sweden Sex Sport: दुनिया के अलग-अलग देशों में तमाम खेल प्रतियोगिताएं हमेशा होती रहती हैं. खेल प्रतियागिताओ में जीतने वाले को अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया जाता है. इतना ही नहीं जीतने वाले को अच्छी-खासी राशि भी दी जाती है. लेकिन ये जानकर आपको अचरज होगा कि अब सेक्स भी रजिस्टर्ड खेल बन गया है. जल्द ही इसकी चैंपियनशिप शुरू होने वाली है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?