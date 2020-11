वंदे मातरम: दुश्मनों का काल BrahMos हुआ और भी एडवांस्ड - देखें | DRDO | Indian Army

Vande Mataram: Advanced version of BrahMos Missile run from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and exact attack on a target on another island in Bay of Bengal. This attack of pin point accuracy is a big challenge not only for Pakistan but also for China because this test is taking place at a time when there is tension on both LAC and LoC borders - see #VandeMataram #BrahMosMissileTest #IndiaChinaWar