Prakash Javadekar ने क्यों बोला 'Delhi का आकर Cup Plate जैसा हैं' ! |Exclusive | Prakash Javadekar

The dust and wind of North India does not flow, coming to Delhi is like a cup plate, the burning of stubble is reduced. In Punjab, the Center has given so much machine for the stubble, the Punjab government should pay attention The cause of 96 percent pollution is local. Pollution through dust, waste and construction are the factories where we have to look