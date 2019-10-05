30 ସେକେଣ୍ଡରେ ମିଳିବ 50 ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ଋଣ

ଗ୍ରାମାଞ୍ଚଳ ଗରିବ ଗୁରୁବାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଖୁସି ଖବର। ଏଣିକି 30 ସେକେଣ୍ଡରେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ 50 ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ଋଣ । ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଖାତା, ଆଧାର କାର୍ଡ, ସଠିକ ଘର ଠିକଣା ଏବଂ ଫୋନ ନମ୍ବର ଥିଲେ ଲୋକମାନେ ଏହି ଋଣ ପାଇପାରିବେ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଆଯ଼ୋଜିତ ବ୍ଯାଙ୍କ ଆଉଟରିଚ କାର୍ଯ୍ଯକ୍ରମରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ ଏ କଥା କହିଛନ୍ତି ।