ଟାଟାଷ୍ଟିଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବନ୍ଧୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଫୁଟବଲ ମ୍ୟାଚର ଆୟୋଜନ

କଳିଙ୍ଗନଗର ଟାଟାଷ୍ଟିଲ କାରଖାନାର ଟ୍ରେନିଂ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପ ଖେଳପଡିଆରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ଫ୍ରେଣ୍ଡସିପ୍ ଫୁଟବଲ୍ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟ । ଏହି ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲେ କଳିଙ୍ଗନଗର ଟାଟାଷ୍ଟିଲ କାରଖାନା ପାଇଁ ବିସ୍ଥାପିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଲୋକେ , ଟାଟା କମ୍ପାନୀ ଓ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ।