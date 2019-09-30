ବିଜେପୁର ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ, ପ୍ରାର୍ଥିପତ୍ର ଦାଖଲର ଶେଷ ଦିନ

ବିଜେପୁର ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥିପତ୍ର ଦାଖଲର ଶେଷ ଦିନ। ଆଜି ୩ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳ ବିଜେପି, ବିଜେଡି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀମାନେ ନିଜ ନିଜର ନାମାଙ୍କନ ପତ୍ର ଦାଖଲ କରିବେ । ପଦ୍ମପୁର ଉପଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ଯାଇ ଉପଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ତଥା ରିଟର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଅଫିସରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥିମାନେ ନାମାଙ୍କନ ପତ୍ର ଦାଖଲ କରିବେ ।