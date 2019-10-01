ଧରା ପଡିଲା ବିଟ କଏନ ଠକ

ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ବିଟ କଏନ କରାଇଦେବା କହିକି ଲୋକଙ୍କଠାରୁ ୨୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଟଙ୍କା ଠକି ନେଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଶଶିଭୂଷଣ ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ଗତକାଲି ଗିରଫ କରିଛି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ପୁଲିସ୍‌ । ଶଶିଭୂଷଣଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ଜମାକାରୀ କାବୁ କରି ପୁଲିସ୍‌ ଜିମା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।