ବୁର୍ଲା - ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟର ଅଭାବରୁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

ବୁର୍ଲା ଭୀମସାର ଶିଶୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ବିଭାଗରେ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟର ଅଭାବରୁ ଚାଲିଗଲା ୪ ନିରୀହ ଶିଶୁଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ । ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ବୋଲାଉଥିବା ଭୀମସାର ଯଦି ଏପରି ଅବସ୍ଥା ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସରକାରୀ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ମାନଙ୍କରେ କିପରି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସେବା ମିଳୁଥିବ ସହଜରେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ଅନୁମାନ କରିପାରୁଥିବେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 25, 2019, 11:00 AM IST

