ବୁର୍ଲା - ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟର ଅଭାବରୁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

ବୁର୍ଲା ଭୀମସାର ଶିଶୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ବିଭାଗରେ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟର ଅଭାବରୁ ଚାଲିଗଲା ୪ନିରୀହ ଶିଶୁଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ । ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ବୋଲାଉଥିବା ଭୀମସାର ଯଦି ଏପରି ଅବସ୍ଥା ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସରକାରୀ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ମାନଙ୍କରେ କିପରି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସେବା ମିଳୁଥିବ ସହଜରେ ଆପଣ ମାନେ ଅନୁମାନ କରିପାରୁଥିବେ ।