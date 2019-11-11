ପାୱାର ହାଉସର ପାୱାରଫୁଲ୍ ଡଗି ବଞ୍ଚାଇଲା ୬ ଜୀବନ

ସାବାସ ଡଗି, ନିଜ ମାଲିକ ପାଇଁ ଉଦାରପଣିଆର ପରିଚୟ ଦେଇଛି ଜୟପୁର ସ୍ଥିତ ଶଙ୍କର ପ୍ରସାଦ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀଙ୍କ ପୋଷା କୁକୁର । ବିଷଧର ନାଗ ସାପ ସହ ଲଢ଼ିବାକୁ ପଛାଇଲା ନାହିଁ ପୋଷା କକୁର ଡଗି । ସାପକୁ ଦୁଇଖଣ୍ଡ କଲା ସାହାସୀ କୁକୁର ଓ ବଞ୍ଚାଇଲା ମାଲିକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.