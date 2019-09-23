ଅର୍ଥ ଆଗରେ ହାର ମାନିଲା ପାଠପଢ଼ା

ଆଦିବାସୀ ବହୁଳ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଯୁବକ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ଶିକ୍ଷିତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଅନେକ ଯୋଜନା ହାତକୁ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ଆର୍ଥିକସ୍ଥିତି ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛଳ ନଥିବାରୁ ଶିକ୍ଷାରୁ ବଞ୍ଚିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ମେଧାବୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ତଙ୍ଗପାଲ ଗାଁର ନମିତା ମଡକାମୀ । ଶୁଣନ୍ତୁ ନମିତାଙ୍କ ସଂଘର୍ଷର କାହାଣୀ ।